Liga Confluencia-Resultados Divisiones formativas Unión Deportiva Catriel

Se disputó la fecha 4 de la liga confluencia de futbol, con la 1° división cayendo de local frente a San Sebastián, el resto de los equipos representantes del “canario” Catrielense (divisiones inferiores) lograron ganar todos los encuentros disputados
Bloque Mayor de visitante.
Séptima: San Sebastián 1 VS UDC 4.
Sexta: San Sebastián 0 VS UDC 6.
Quinta: San Sebastián 1 VS UDC 2
Bloque menor (local)
Décima: UDC 3 VS San Sebastián 0
Novena: UDC 2 VS San Sebastián 1
Octava: UDC 2 VS San Sebastián 1
Tercera División
UDC vs San Sebastián (3-0)
