Mesa de Examen en 25 de Mayo a través de la Escuela Municipal de Taekwondo

La Escuela Municipal de TAEKWONDO RYUN MU KWAN DRAGÓN ROJO RÍO NEGRO Y LA PAMPA realizó en las instalaciones del polideportivo del CEP 110 Escuela Rio Colorado de ciudad de 25 de Mayo, una nueva mesa de Examen con presencias destacadas en esta especialidad. (infosports.com.ar)
La Mesa de Examen estuvo bajo la dirección de Sabomnim Aldo Aravena, en mesa estuvo a cargo Sabomnim Elias Aravena, y la presencia de Presidente de Federación Pampeana de taekwondo WT Sr Chon Simouang en esta oportunidad se presentaron 11 alumnos a examen oficial federado. AGUSTINA SISTERNA LOPEZ /BLANCO A AMARILLO – APROBADO NAHIARA MANSILLA /BLANCO A AMARILLO – APROBADO JUAN INSAURRALDE /BLANCO A AMARILLO – APROBADO ALEGRA HERRERA /BLANCO A AMARILLO – APROBADO KEYLA MARANGEL /BLANCO A AMARILLO – APROBADO MATIAS ESPINOZA /BLANCO A AMARILLO – APROBADO ISMAEL FERNANDEZ MOLINA / BLANCO A AMARILLO – APROBADO ZAHIRA LLANCAPAN / BLANCO A AMARILLO – APROBADO CELESTE CARABAJAL / BLANCO A AMARILLO – APROBADO GAEL LLANCAPAN /AMARILLOA A VERDE – APROBADO NADIA RIOS /AMRILLO VERDE,VERDE A AZUL-APROBADOS
Agradecemos a grupo de padres que estuvieron en la Organización para que sea posible dicha jornada sumando un cordial agradecimiento a los comercios que acompañaron este acontecimiento
