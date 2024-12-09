A un año de gobierno de La Intendente califica la gestión

0
67

{«ajaxEndpoint»:»https:\/\/catriel25noticias.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php?action=totalpoll»,»behaviours»:{«ajax»:true,»scrollUp»:true,»async»:true},»effects»:{«transition»:»fade»,»duration»:»500″},»i18n»:{«Previous»:»Anterior»,»Next»:»Siguiente»,»of»:»of»,»Something went wrong! Please try again.»:»Something went wrong! Please try again.»}}

❌Hidden

250.00%
❌Hidden

200.00%
❌Hidden

150.00%
❌Hidden

100.00%
❌Hidden

50.00%
Please enter your email address to reveal the results.

/*
* Prefixed by https://autoprefixer.github.io
* PostCSS: v7.0.29,
* Autoprefixer: v9.7.6
* Browsers: last 50 version
*/

.totalpoll-reveal-box {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
padding: 20px !important;
display: -webkit-box;
display: -webkit-flex;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: flex;
-webkit-box-orient: vertical;
-webkit-box-direction: normal;
-webkit-flex-direction: column;
-ms-flex-direction: column;
flex-direction: column;
-webkit-box-align: center;
-webkit-align-items: center;
-ms-flex-align: center;
align-items: center;
-webkit-box-pack: center;
-webkit-justify-content: center;
-ms-flex-pack: center;
justify-content: center;
z-index: 9;
background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.75) !important;
-webkit-backdrop-filter: blur(6px);
backdrop-filter: blur(6px);
}

.totalpoll-reveal-box-content {
max-width: 400px;
margin: auto;
padding: 20px !important;
background: white !important;
-webkit-box-shadow: 0 3px 9px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) !important;
box-shadow: 0 3px 9px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) !important;
}

.totalpoll-reveal-box-content .totalpoll-form-field {
padding: 15px 0 !important;
}

#totalpoll {
position: relative;
}

var revealBox = document.querySelector(‘#totalpoll-reveal-193367’);
revealBox.previousElementSibling.append(revealBox);

The post A un año de gobierno de La Intendente califica la gestión first appeared on Catriel25Noticias.com.





Source link

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí