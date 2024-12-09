A un año de gobierno de La Intendente califica la gestión

Hidden 250.00% Hidden 200.00% Hidden 150.00% Hidden 100.00% Hidden 50.00%





Correo Electrónico Please enter your email address to reveal the results. Reveal /*

* Prefixed by https://autoprefixer.github.io

* PostCSS: v7.0.29,

* Autoprefixer: v9.7.6

* Browsers: last 50 version

*/ .totalpoll-reveal-box {

position: absolute;

top: 0;

right: 0;

bottom: 0;

left: 0;

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

padding: 20px !important;

display: -webkit-box;

display: -webkit-flex;

display: -ms-flexbox;

display: flex;

-webkit-box-orient: vertical;

-webkit-box-direction: normal;

-webkit-flex-direction: column;

-ms-flex-direction: column;

flex-direction: column;

-webkit-box-align: center;

-webkit-align-items: center;

-ms-flex-align: center;

align-items: center;

-webkit-box-pack: center;

-webkit-justify-content: center;

-ms-flex-pack: center;

justify-content: center;

z-index: 9;

background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.75) !important;

-webkit-backdrop-filter: blur(6px);

backdrop-filter: blur(6px);

} .totalpoll-reveal-box-content {

max-width: 400px;

margin: auto;

padding: 20px !important;

background: white !important;

-webkit-box-shadow: 0 3px 9px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) !important;

box-shadow: 0 3px 9px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) !important;

} .totalpoll-reveal-box-content .totalpoll-form-field {

padding: 15px 0 !important;

} #totalpoll {

position: relative;

} var revealBox = document.querySelector(‘#totalpoll-reveal-193367’);

revealBox.previousElementSibling.append(revealBox);

{«ajaxEndpoint»:»https:\/\/catriel25noticias.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php?action=totalpoll»,»behaviours»:{«ajax»:true,»scrollUp»:true,»async»:true},»effects»:{«transition»:»fade»,»duration»:»500″},»i18n»:{«Previous»:»Anterior»,»Next»:»Siguiente»,»of»:»of»,»Something went wrong! Please try again.»:»Something went wrong! Please try again.»}}